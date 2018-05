Two female swimmers who got into difficulties while swimming at Fenit last night, had to be rescued by Fenit Inshore Lifeboat.

Valentia Coastguard received a call shortly before 10 o’clock to say that four swimmers were in difficulty at Fenit Harbour.

The Inshore Lifeboat was immediately launched and brought two of the women to safety – the other two had managed to get to shore.





A spokesman for Valentia Coastguard says the women were cold and shaken, but did not require medical attention.