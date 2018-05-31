An audit has revealed that St Patrick’s Guild adoption society falsified the birth records of at least 126 people. Joan Burton of the Labour Party who was adopted herself in the early 1950s.
The Justice Minister has reportedly recommended the former Denny factory site as a suitable location for a new courthouse in Tralee. Charlie Flanagan visited the...
A man charged with murder in Cahersiveen is applying for bail in the High Court today. Blake Sweeney of 31 Fertha Drive, Caherciveen is facing...
A man in his fifties has died after suffering a cardiac arrest while out walking near the Slieve Mish mountains. A spokesman for Valentia Coastguard...
Lied To For Decades About Their Identities – May 30th, 2018
Calls for Greater Garda Presence in South Kerry – May 30th, 2018
Sheila O'Donoghue of Cahersiveen says more gardaí are needed in the area, and they should be out on patrol. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/shelaghsouthkerry.mp3
The Global Village – May 29th, 2018
JJ takes a Caribbean trip with some slight detours. So expect plenty of Soca, Reggae and Merengue. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/globalvillage29thmay.mp3