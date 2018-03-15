Liebherr taking applications for engineering scholarship programme

Liebherr Container Cranes, Killarney are taking applications for their 2018 Engineering Scholarship Programme.
It provides an opportunity for Leaving Certificate and first year college students to gain a third level qualification in an engineering course of their choice.
Successful applicants will have all course fees paid, will complete work experience during summer holidays and college placements, and a graduate role in the company is assured.
Managing Director of Liebherr, Pat O’Leary says all areas of engineering are covered.
Meanwhile Pat O’Leary says Donald Trump’s steel tariffs could impact Liebherr, and they’re mindful of them.
Liebherr will hold an Engineering Scholarship open evening on Thursday March 22nd from 5:30 pm to provide information to interested students, parents and teachers.
Those who wish to attend should register before 11am on Tuesday 20th March by sending an email to [email protected]