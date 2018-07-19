Liebherr propose 3-day week for some staff in Killarney

Killarney Crane manufacturer Liebherr has told unions that it wants to put staff on a 3-day week from September.

SIPTU has been meeting with company management over the past few months to discuss the non-renewal of contracts for short to medium term contract staff.

The union has confirmed to Radio Kerry that management have proposed the 3-day week for staff although it has yet to specify how many of the staff would be affected.





The company had announced in June the over 200 contracts may not be renewed over the following 3 months.

It is not known how many staff would be affected by the proposed shorter week or how efforts in talks to reduce the number of contract staff not being renewed have developed.

Liebherr was established in Killarney in 1958 and employs over 800 staff at its base in Fossa.

Globally the company achieved its highest ever turnover last year of €9.8 billion but it’s understood to be facing increased competition from South Korea and China in crane manufacturing.