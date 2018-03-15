Liebherr MD on Scholarship Opportunities, Trump and Operating in Kerry – March 15th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

The managing director of Liebherr Container Cranes, Pat O’Leary, spoke to Jerry about the company’s engineering scholarship programme which has just been launched which is aimed at Leaving Certificate and first year college students. Jerry also asked him about Donald Trump’s steel tariffs.

