Libraries in Kerry are set to benefit from over €355,000 in funding.

The Minister for Rural & Community Development, Michael Ring, announced the funding, which will allow for the modernisation of library services and the purchase of self-service technology.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, welcomed the announcement, saying the programme of funding demonstrates Fine Gael’s continued commitment to the public library service.

The investment package comprises €266,000 [266,750] from the Department of Rural and Community Development, supplemented by additional funding of €90,000 [88,917] from Kerry County Council.

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil also welcomed the announcement of funding, which is part of a €4 million investment.