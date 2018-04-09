Liam Leslie, Kilflynn Village and formerly of Monavalley, Tralee and Gortatlea

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 6 to 7.30pm followed by removal to Ballymacelligott Church of Ireland Church. Funeral service on Wednesday at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Ballyseedy Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Cancer society C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.
Latest News
Two tourists injured following pony trap accident on the Gap of Dunloe
Two people who were travelling on a pony trap have been seriously injured following an accident on one of the county's most popular visitor...
Two people injured in pony trap accident on Gap of Dunloe
Two people have been injured following an accident involving a pony trap on the Gap of Dunloe. Killarney gardaí say they were notified of the...
€2.25 million announced for ‘world-class’ cliff walk, viewing point and Blasket Centre
The development of a cliff walk and viewing platform in Dún Chaoin - looking out towards the Blasket Islands - could elevate its status...
Three consignments of fodder have arrived in Kerry
Three consignments of fodder have arrived in Kerry this morning to help farmers struggling in the current fodder crisis. Recent weather, along with poor growing...
#AskforAngela campaign to be rolled out in Tralee
A campaign, which aims to help people who feel unsafe on a night out, has been launched in Tralee. The 'Ask for Angela' campaign, which...
Latest Sports
Kerry To Reveal Team Today For Munster Minor Football Championship Opener
Kerry are to reveal their team today for the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship ¼ Final. They will be away to Tipperary at 7...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Liverpool expect Mohamed Salah to be fit for tomorrow's Champions League quarter final against Manchester City at the Ethihad Stadium. The newly crowned...
Morning Sports Update
GOLF Patrick Reed says he's achieved a childhood dream by becoming the US Masters champion. The American finished on 15-under-par, one shot ahead of Rickie Fowler. He'd...