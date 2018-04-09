Liam Leslie, Kilflynn Village and formerly of Monavalley, Tralee and Gortatlea

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 6 to 7.30pm followed by removal to Ballymacelligott Church of Ireland Church. Funeral service on Wednesday at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Ballyseedy Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Cancer society C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.

