Liam Leonard, Countess Road, Killarney and formerly of Ballina, Co. Mayo

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.
Latest News
May to form British Government with DUP
Theresa May says she intends to form a government with the support of Northern Ireland's DUP.The UK Prime Minister visited Buckingham Palace this lunchtime...
Call for HSE to clarify availability of respite beds in Killarney
The Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District has called on the HSE to provide clarity to families in Killarney and East Kerry seeking respite.Cllr Brendan...
Kerry TD favours €60,000 ceiling on EU farmer payments
A Kerry TD has suggested capping EU payments for farmers at €60,000.Fianna Fail Deputy John Brassil believes his party's commitment to seek a reduction...
Marie Hanrahan, Carrig Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick and formerly of Ballylongford
Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick this evening from 5:30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Ballylongford for 12noon Mass...
Man who suffered severe injuries in fall on Carrauntoohil praises emergency services
A Killarney man who suffered severe injuries after falling 40 feet on Carrauntoohil has praised the work of Kerry Mountain Rescue team for helping...
Latest Sports
Meeke & Nagle Out Of WRC Rally Italia Sardegna
Kris Meeke and Kerry’s Paul Nagle are out of WRC Rally Italia Sardegna.The pair were leading the event when they went off the...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYThe chief executive of New Zealand Rugby says Joe Schmidt is a contender to become the All Blacks head coach in 2019.Current head coach...
Kerry To Name Team Tonight For Munster Senior Semi-Final
The Kerry team to play Clare on Sunday in the Munster Senior Football Championship will be revealed tonight.The Kingdom are away for the semi-final...