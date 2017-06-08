Liam Leonard, Countess Road, Killarney and formerly of Ballina, Co. Mayo

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR