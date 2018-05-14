Liam Dennehy, Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Currow

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock on Wednesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am – followed by Cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. House private, family flowers only – donations if desired to ST. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.
Killarney Racing Preview – Day 2
It's day 2 of the Killarney May Festival takes place today and with a look ahead to the action here's Dave Keena The first race...
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Lee Strand Co. Under 16 hurling league, Division 1 Semi-final at Austin Stack Park Ballyduff 0–19 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 2–05 Ballyduff will now meet Abbeydorney in the...
Monday Morning Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Mayo manager Stephen Rochford says his side will bounce back following their Connacht Senior Football Championship defeat to Galway. A superb Johnny Heaney goal...
County Football League Division 2
Division 2 Castleisland Desmonds 1-13 Currow 0-9 Currow opened this game the brighter and were 5 points to 1 up after 10 minutes with scores from...
Minister Griffin to turn sod on €1.1 million Coláiste Gleann Lí development
Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin will turn the sod on a €1.1 million development at Coláiste Gleann Lí in Tralee...
