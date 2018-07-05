LGBTI Ireland says Kerry youth groups must get share of funding

LGBT Ireland says funding allocated towards improving the lives of LGBT youth must extend out to youth groups in Kerry and other rural areas.

Last week, Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Katherine Zappone, launched the first ever national strategy aiming to improve youth services and make them more LGBT friendly.

Minister Zappone announced that 400,000 euro would be allocated towards improving services for young people.





Paula Fagan of LGBTI says local groups really need this financial support…