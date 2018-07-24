Kevin Quaid from Kanturk suffers from a very rare type of Dementia. He told us his very powerful story along with his wife Helena.
Man to be sentenced in November in Tralee Circuit Court for defiling 15-year-old girl
A man will be sentenced in November in Tralee Circuit Court for defiling a 15-year-old girl. The man in his late-twenties, who can't be named...
Funeral today of man who died in North Kerry farming accident
The funeral is taking place today (Tuesday) of the man who died in a farming accident in North Kerry last week. Tom O'Sullivan of Bunagara...
Tralee man given prison sentence for biting off portion of man’s ear
A Tralee man has been given a prison sentence for biting off a portion of a man's ear. 28-year-old Kevin Quilligan of Hybank, Poulawaddra, Tralee,...
Terrace Talk – July 23rd, 2018
Reaction to Kerry v Monaghan with Stephen Wallace, John Kennedy & Sylvester Hennessy. Also joining the show this week to give their view is...
LEWY Body Dementia
Kevin Quaid from Kanturk suffers from a very rare type of Dementia. He told us his very powerful story along with his wife Helena.
Seven Days – July 22nd, 2018
On this weeks Seven Days; Tralee gets a new brand, a look back on this years Ring of Kerry, the leader of Fianna Fail...