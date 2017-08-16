Letters sent to Kerry landlords reminding them of fire safety obligations

Letters are being sent to landlords in Kerry reminding them of their obligations in terms of fire safety.

Homeowners letting premises to tenants under the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) or the Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS) are being written to by Kerry County Council.

The letters, which will also be sent out by the Private Residential Tenancies Board to private landlords, are being issued in the wake of the Grenfell Tower Fire tragedy in London.

Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer in Kerry, Vincent Hussey says the basic requirement is a self-contained fire detection system in houses or flats: