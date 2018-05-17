The Letter | Crossroads| Francis Kelly | Kerry ETB Training Course

What happens when circumstances in life fall beyond your control? What are your choices? What do you do? Everybody knows someone who was affected by the economic crash of the last decade when circumstances spiralled beyond the control of so many families to sustain themselves in Ireland.

‘The Letter’ presents the scenario faced by one Kerry family when a letter received in the post threatened to end a lifetime in the county. ‘The Letter’ tells a tale of choices, a struggle to remain in Kerry, and a last-ditch gamble to avoid the inevitable…

Produced by Francis Kelly