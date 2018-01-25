Lessons learned in Listowel to inform new historic town initiative

Lessons learned from a pilot scheme in Listowel will help inform a new historic town initiative.

The Heritage Council has launched an Historic Towns Initiative aimed at supporting regeneration.

The initiative is a joint undertaking by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and the Heritage Council and will make €1 million available to towns to assist in their regeneration.

Lessons learned from the HTI pilot, which operated in Listowel, Westport and Youghal have been used to develop a nationwide programme for 2018.

More information is available at http://www.heritagecouncil.ie/historic-towns-grant-scheme