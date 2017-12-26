Leonora Renwick Rowe, formerly McDarby, Derryvrin, Abbeydorney and formerly Tullamore, Offaly

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Wednesday from 3 to 4:30pm. Cremation will take place on Thursday at 2pm in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Donation in lieu of flowers to a charity of your choice.

