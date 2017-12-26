Leonora Renwick Rowe, formerly McDarby, Derryvrin, Abbeydorney and formerly Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Wednesday from 3 to 4:30pm. Cremation will take place on Thursday at 2pm in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Donation in lieu of flowers to a charity of your choice.
Kerry Senior Hurling Manager Fintan O’Connor Looks Forward To 2018 Campaign
Kerry Senior hurling manager Fintan O'Connor spoke to Joe O'Mahony about the Kingdom's exploits in 2017.
St Mary’s Castleisland Basketball Blitz Underway
Liz Galway reports from the annual Castleisland Basketball Blitz. Part 1:
Best Of Local Athletics Taking Place In Farranfore Today
Tom O'Donoghue reports from Farranfore, where the St Stephen's Day Road Race is taking place.
Kerry’s LEO grant aided 25 businesses in 2017 supporting 38 jobs directly
Kerry's Local Enterprise Office grant aided 25 businesses during 2017, supporting 38 jobs directly. The LEO demonstrated strong performance this year, due to what they...
St Stephen’s Day Coursing In Ballybeggan
James O'Connor reports from the day's coursing in Ballybeggan.
