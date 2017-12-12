Leonard O’Donnell, Hillview Drive, Caherslee, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 to 7pm. Funeral Arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. House Private Please.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR