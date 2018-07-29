Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Monday evening from 6pm – 8pm, followed by removal to St. Brigids Church, Duagh. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Springmount, Cemetery, Duagh. Family flowers only by request.
Leo Stack (Retired Teacher), Duagh, Listowel.
