Man found in Tralee grow house given suspended sentence
A man described in court as “the gardener” of a sophisticated cannabis grow house in Tralee has been given a three-year suspended sentence. 33-year-old Robert...
Public invited to open doors event at hospice inpatient unit this Friday
Members of the public are invited to attend an 'open doors' evening at the new inpatient palliative care unit at University Hospital Kerry. The event...
Kerry Foods wins national food award
A Kerry producer has won a national food award. Kerry Foods, whose headquarters are in Tralee, received top honours at Bord Bia's Food and Drink...
The Global Village – November 28th, 2017
JJ visits Peru, Portugal, Cuba and the Congo and we hear some classic Bob Dylan. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_28_gv.mp3
Cher – The Definitive
Has Leo Lost His Lustre? – November 29th, 2017
Has the Taoiseach’s reputation as slick, PR-savvy and sure-footed taken a fall in the wake of the Department of Justice Garda whistleblower email controversy?...