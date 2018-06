Motorists have contacted Radio Kerry regarding lengthy traffic delays near Castlemaine between Tralee and Killoglin.

One listener said it took her 90 minutes to travel 26 kilometres between Tralee and Killorglin last evening because of works on the road.

Local county councillor Michael O’Shea explains what’s going on:

Cllr O’Shea says there may be delays for the next number of weeks while works continue.