Lena Hussey, “The Bungalows” Stack’s Villas, Tralee & formerly O’Brénnán, Ballymacelligott.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Sunday (Dec. 3rd), from 3pm – 4.30pm, followed by removal @ 4.30pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in O’Bréannán Cemetery, Ballymacelligott.  Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR