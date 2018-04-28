Lelia Eileen Clerkin née Kelly, Ballaugh, Killarney and late of Headford

Reposing tomorrow Sunday 29th April in Barraduff from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday 29th at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu to Killarney Community Hospital.
