Leinster House debates continue on abortion

The Dáil debate on abortion continues today.
Yesterday, a Fine Gael TD said it’s inevitable a woman will die because of abortion pills if current laws are not changed.
Hildegarde Naughton considers herself pro-life, but said the Oireachtas Committee on the 8th amendment made her realise something needs to be done.
She said the availability of abortion pills online has changed the game:
The majority of last night’s speakers were pro-repeal.
But Kerry Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan says there’s many reasons to keep the 8th amendment.