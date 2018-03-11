Legion Win Co League Division 1 Opener

Dingle 0-12 to 1-10 Legion

Legion made the trip from Killarney all the more worthwhile with a one point win against Dingle in Páirc an Ághasaigh, in the first game of the Kerry County League Division 1 campaign. A minute’s silence was observed by both teams as a mark of respect for Aodhán O’Connor.

Legion got off to a good start, with two points from Jaime O’Sullivan, one from play and one from a free kick, before Dingle responded with a Mikey Boland point from play. Pádraig Lucy kicked a point from play for Legion, but this was cancelled out by a Cathal Bambury point from play for Dingle. The score after 15 minutes of play was Dingle 0-2 to 0-3 Legion.

Jaime O’Sullivan put Legion two points up with a point from a free kick, before young Brian O’Connor started the attack with a great block down, kicked a point from play for Dingle. Mikey Boland levelled the game with a point from a free kick for Dingle. Legion responded with points from play from Finbarr Murphy and Jonathan Lyne, before Cathal Bambury kicked a point from play for Dingle, after good work by Mikey Boland and Ruadhan Mc Carthy. When Referee Donal Casey blew the whistle for half time, the scoreboard in Páirc an Ághasaigh read: Dingle 0-5 to 0-6 Legion.

Legion open the second half scoring with a point from a free kick for Jaime O’Sullivan. O’Sullivan followed this with a fisted point from play for Legion. Dingle responded with a Cathal Bambury point from play, but this was cancelled out by a Conor Keane point from play for Legion. Cathal Bambury reduced the deficit to two points with a point from a free kick for Dingle, to leave the score after 15 minutes played in the second half, Dingle 0-7 to 0-9 Legion.

Another Cathal Bambury point from a free kick for Dingle made it a one point game, but again Legion responded with a Jaime O’Sullivan point from a free kick, to restore their lead to two. Dingle rallied and a point from a Mikey Boland free kick left them one behind. The game was level shortly after, when Patrick O’Connor kicked a fine point from play for Dingle, and then Dingle went one up with another fine point from a Cathal Bambury free kick. As time was running out, a hopeful ball into the Dingle square was met by a lot of indecisiveness by the Dingle defence and the inrushing Jaime O’Sullivan to score the game’s only goal and the decisive score of the match. Dingle’s Breandán Kelliher reduced the deficit to one point with a point from play for Dingle. When referee Donal Casey blew the full time whistle, the scoreboard read Dingle 0-12 to 1-10 Legion.

Dingle: Gavin H Curran, Mícheál Flannery, Aidan O’Connor, Tom Leo O’Sullivan, Mikey Boyle, Breandán Kelliher (0-1), Brian O’Connor (0-1), Darragh O’Sullivan, Mícheál Slattery, Brian Devane, Patrick O’Connor (0-1), Patrick Devane, Mikey Boland (0-3, 2fr), Cathal Bambury (0-6, 3fr), Ruadhan Mc Carthy Fir Ionaid: John B Brosnan, Patrick Sheehy, Tomás Sheehy

Legion: Conor Mc Carthy, Cathal Sheahan, Danny Sheahan, Cian Gammell, Darragh O’Doherty, Denis Sheahan, Jonathan Lyne (0-1), Billy McGuire, Shaun Keane, Jack O’Neill, Finbarr Murphy (0-1), Padraig Lucy (0-1), Jaime O’Sullivan (1-6, 4fr), Conor Keane (0-1), Peter Mc Carthy