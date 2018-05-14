Legalise Medicinal Cannabis – May 14th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

A South Kerry mother is calling on the Government to change the rules relating to patients’ access to cannabis for medicinal use.Noreen O’Neill’s son, Michael, who’s 21 months old, has a serious neurological condition which has led to the child suffering thousands of seizures. However, when the Kilgarvan woman started giving her child cannabis CBD oil, his seizures vanished.

