Legal Lowdown – February 27th, 2018

On the last Tuesday of the month, law lecturer and solicitor, Miriam McGillycuddy, joins Jerry to answer your questions. This month, her focus includes law relating to you and your neighbours.
10 units of Kerry Fire Service battling gorse fires
Ten units of Kerry Fire Service are battling gorse fires in the county this evening. At least 30 members of the fire service have been...
14 members of Kerry IFA stage protest outside branch office
Around 14 members of the Kerry branch of the Irish Farmers Association held a protest outside the organisation's Tralee office earlier. The group, who demonstrated...
Bakeries in Kerry raise bread production by 75%
Bakeries in Kerry have raised bread production by up to 75%. Ahead of the expected cold snap, coupled with Storm Emma, demand for bread in...
Seven Days – February 25th, 2018
On this weeks Seven Days: Controversy in Council Chambers as Cathaoirleach makes inappropriate spur-of-the-moment comment, why bees are so important, is it time to ban...
