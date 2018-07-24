Should the Legal Age for Alcohol be raised to 21?

Is 18 too young for people to drink? Should we be like the US where the legal age for drink is 21? Well Timmy O’Dowd and Jill St John Harrington took to the streets to get a public perspective on it. Deirdre also spoke to Trevis Gleeson who has seen how it has worked in both the US and here in Kerry.

