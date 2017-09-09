Connolly park is host to the Lee Strand U13 football tournament, where 16 teams from 3 provinces compete over the weekend
Mike Lynch reports
Lee Strand U13 Football Tournament In Full Swing
Connolly park is host to the Lee Strand U13 football tournament, where 16 teams from 3 provinces compete over the weekend Mike Lynch reports
Premier League Round Up
Everton 0 - 3 Tottenham Manchester City 5 - 0 Liverpool Arsenal 3 - 0 Bournemouth Brighton 3 - 1 West Brom Leicester 1 - 2...
Kerry 15s Have First Win Of The Season
Two Kerry teams played today on the national soccer scene. Kerry 15s had their first win of the season in the SSE Airtricity League against...
Scewbald Pony – September 8th, 2017
Actor Séamus Moran speaks about recruiting actors and crew for his film Scewbald Pony which will be filmed in Tralee next month. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_08_scewbald.mp3
How to make money off the internet – September 8th, 2017
On foot of ‘Batdad’ Jerry spoke to Adrian Weckler Technology editor with the Irish Independent about how to make money off the internet http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_08_batdad.mp3
Disruption in Moyvane due to works by Gas Networks – September 8th, 2017
On Friday's Kerry Today, the issue of disruption in Moyvane due to works by Gas Networks Ireland was discussed http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_08_moyvane.mp3