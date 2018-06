The highest amount of rainfall last month was recorded in Kerry.

According to Met Éireann, 114.5 millimetres of rain was recorded at Valentia Observatory last month, 22% higher than normal.

The most rainfall in a day in May was also recorded at Valentia, with 27.5 mm collected on the 20th – the highest daily rainfall total in May since 2012.





The least amount of sunshine – 179.2 hours – was also recorded at Valentia last month, averaging 5.8 hours per day.