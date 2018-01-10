At least six candidates seeking Fianna Fail general election nod in Kerry

At least six candidates are seeking the Fianna Fail General Election nod in Kerry.

They’re all vying to be the running partner of sitting TD Deputy John Brassil.

Councillors Norma Moriarty and Norma Foley are the latest to put their names forward ahead of the party convention.

Cllr Norma Moriarty, a teacher from Waterville, was first elected to Kerry County Council in 2014.

She was also Deputy John Brassil’s running mate in the 2016 General Election.

The Mayor of Tralee, Cllr Norma Foley, ran for the party in North Kerry in the 2007 General Election, when she was the running mate of then Deputy Thomas McEllistrim.

A number of candidates have already put their names forward ahead of the Fianna Fáil convention, including Councillors Michael Cahill, Thomas McEllistrim and Michael O’Shea and Senator Mark Daly.

Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Niall Kelleher, is still considering whether or not to seek nomination.

It’s expected the party will run two candidates in the next General Election, however, Cllr Thomas McEllistrim last week suggested the party could run three candidates.