At least 50 people have been killed and over 200 people injured in the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

A man opened fire on concert goers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Police say the suspect has been shot dead – he has been named as local resident 64 year old Stephen Paddock.

Officers say they are also confident that they have located a femal person of interest Marilou Danley

Sheriff Joe Lombardo has given this update.