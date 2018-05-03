A survey has shown that there’s a staggering 65,000 drivers in Ireland on their 3rd or more Learner permits. There are just under 15,000 learner drivers in Kerry. To talk more about this, Deirdre was joined by Deirdre McCarthy from Insuremycar.ie.
Convicted rapist sentenced to three years for entering Killarney premises
A convicted rapist has been sentenced to three years for entering a premises in Killarney with intent to commit a theft. Appearing before Tralee Circuit...
Kerry Group preparing for worst and hoping for best with Brexit
“Preparing for the worst and hoping for the best”. That's the approach being adopted by Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon in the face of Brexit. The...
Nutrition Advice
Anne Darcy talks about the powerful effect of good bacteria on the immune system, heart and the brain.
Should your child be weighed at school?
Would you object for your child to be weighed regularly at school? This is one suggestion being considered by the government. Dr George Phillip...