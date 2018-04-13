Leading greenway developer says Great Southern Trail has potential to change people’s lives

On the Right Track at Kilmorna, North Kerry….Kerry County Council has begun the design development works on the greenway linking the Kerry-Limerick county bounds at Rathoran to Listowel town. During late 2017 and early 2018 the old railway corridor was cleared of vegetation and overgrowth to allow for an assessment of the route from an environmental, engineering and accessibility perspective. Inspecting the progress were Landowners and Staff from Kerry County Council, Monty Falvey, Abbeydorney, John O’Connor, Shrone Beirne, Michael McErney, Eamon Scanlon, Kerry County Council, Denis Stack, Eoghan O’Brien, Kerry County Council, John Moloney, Sluice Quarter, John Fitzmaurice.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***

A leading greenway developer says the Great Southern Trail has the potential to change people’s lives.

John Grimshaw, who was commissioned to survey a potential greenway in the Shannon area in 1988, says recent progress on the trail is very positive.

The Great Southern Trail is an 96km stretch in West Limerick /  North Kerry; however, it’s expected the design of the Listowel section of the trail will be completed by the end of June.

When completed, it could form part of the Atlantic Way system of greenways that begins in Portugal.

Mr Grimshaw, who will speak at a meeting on the Great Southern Trail in the Glórach Theatre, Abbeyfeale, this evening at 8 o’clock, says a well-developed greenway system can benefit people in many ways.

