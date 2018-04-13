Leading greenway developer says Great Southern Trail has potential to change people’s lives

A leading greenway developer says the Great Southern Trail has the potential to change people’s lives.

John Grimshaw, who was commissioned to survey a potential greenway in the Shannon area in 1988, says recent progress on the trail is very positive.

The Great Southern Trail is an 96km stretch in West Limerick / North Kerry; however, it’s expected the design of the Listowel section of the trail will be completed by the end of June.

When completed, it could form part of the Atlantic Way system of greenways that begins in Portugal.

Mr Grimshaw, who will speak at a meeting on the Great Southern Trail in the Glórach Theatre, Abbeyfeale, this evening at 8 o’clock, says a well-developed greenway system can benefit people in many ways.