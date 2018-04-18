Laurence (Larry) Dunne, Glenderry, Ballyheigue

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue tomorrow Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Ballyheigue

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR