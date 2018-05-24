Laurence Coffey, Lynch Heights, Sunhill, Killorglin.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Friday (May 25th) from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.  Removal on Saturday morning to St. James’ Church Killorglin for requiem mass at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

