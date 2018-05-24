Laurence Coffey, Lynch Heights, Sunhill, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Friday (May 25th) from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. James’ Church Killorglin for requiem mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.
Community Games National Finals – Basketball Preview Part 2
Over 200 Kerry athletes will take part in the Community Games National Finals this weekend in University of Limerick. With a preview of the basketball...
Man due to appear in Tralee Court this afternoon in relation to fatal stabbing
A man in his twenties is due to appear in court this afternoon charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man in...
That’s Jazz – May 23rd, 2018
This week's edition of That's Jazz includes vocals by Rosemary Clooney and Dexter Gordon (yes!), music by Sidney Bechet and Artie Shaw, new sounds...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Maurizio Sarri has emerged as the new favourite to replace Antonio Conte as the Chelsea manager. The 59 year old Italian was sacked by Napoli...
New Kerry Sports Academy vital for IT Tralee’s future
The new Kerry Sports Academy will play a vital role in attracting students to IT Tralee. That's according to the chairman of the IT Tralee...
Kerry To Play Cork Tonight In Rescheduled Munster Junior Camogie Final
Kerry will take on Cork tonight in the rescheduled Munster Junior Camogie Final. The game was due to be played last weekend but it was...