Lauragh Water Supply removed from EPA’s Remedial Action List

The water supply to 60 homes and businesses in South Kerry has been upgraded.

Following works by Irish Water to Lauragh’s water treatment plant, 60 customers have been removed from the EPA’s Remedial Action List.

The work involved developing a new borehole to replace the old source, addressing issues with trihalomethanes in the supply.

A total of 11 water supply schemes in Kerry remain on the Remedial Action List, the largest of which is the Lough Guitane Water Supply Scheme, supplying over 62,000 people in the mid-Kerry region.