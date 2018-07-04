Lauragh trail walk funding saved

An agreement’s been reached in Lauragh between the community council and one of the area’s largest landowners regarding signage for a trail walk.

Today was the deadline for the group in South Kerry to install signage for the loop walk in order to draw down 8,000 euro in funding.

If the deadline had not been met, funding would have been lost.





Lauragh’s new trail walk to Doorus Point runs through the Derreen Gardens Estate owned by Charlie Bigham, a descendant of the Marquis of Lansdowne.

Lauragh Community Council posted an online petition calling on Mr Bigham to erect signage for the loop walk by today’s deadline.

Mr Bigham said he disagreed with the erection of temporary signage and that he had only been made aware of the deadline a few weeks ago; this is disputed by the community council.

He says Derreen Estate is overhauling all its signage and that the loop walk was one of a number of walking trails initated by the estate.

Mr Bigham says everyone is trying to work together for the area.

It’s understood that the signage will now be put in place to allow grant aid to be claimed.

Lauragh Community Council developed the plan for the looped trail walk in a bid to attract more visitors