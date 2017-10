Lauragh Post Office has closing its doors for the last time.

It’s the first time the areas will be without a post office service, it’s thought, in living memory.

Local residents have expressed their sadness at its closure.

Community activist Jim O’Sullivan of the local Tidy Towns, said Lauragh has been hit with other closures in recent times.

Mr O’Sullivan said people in Lauragh will now have to go to Kenmare, or even across the county bounds to Cork, for post office services.