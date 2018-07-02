Lauragh community could lose thousands in funding over signage

Lauragh Community Council will lose 8,000 euro in funding for the development of a trail loop walk due to a row with one of the area’s major land owners over signage.

The walk to Doorus Point runs through the Derreen Gardens estate owned by a descendent of the Marquis of Lansdowne, Charlie Bigham.

The community council faces a deadline of Wednesday to install signage in order to draw down funding and has produced brochures advertising the walk.

The group set up an online petition calling on Mr Bigham to allow temporary signage to be installed so that the funding is not lost.

Killan Murphy is chair of Lauragh Community Council which claims there was an agreement with Mr Bigham in place that is not being honoured at present.





Charlie Bigham said the petition is divisive and that everyone is trying to work together for the area.

He says Derreen Estate is overhauling all of its signage and that the loop walk idea was one of a number of walking trails initiated by the estate.

Mr Bigham says he was only made aware of a deadline in the past few weeks.