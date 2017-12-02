Laune Rangers Appoint Timmy Fleming As Senior Team Manager

Laune Rangers have announced Timmy Fleming as manager of their Senior football team.

He takes over from Joe Hayes.

The club has released the following statement

“Following a meeting of the Club executive, Laune Rangers have ratified the appointment of Timmy Fleming as bainistóir of our Senior Team for 2018.

Timmy has previously managed Spa Killarney’s Senior Men & Senior Ladies, as well as their Minor team.

As a player, Timmy Fleming captained Kerry in 1994 and also won an All Ireland Under 21 title with Kerry in 1990. One of the most talented footballers Laune Rangers has ever produced, he was a vital member of our greatest generation and won 4 County Senior Football Championships, 2 Munster Senior Club titles & the All Ireland Senior Club title with Laune Rangers in 1996. He also won 8 County Division 1 titles and 12 Mid Kerry Senior Championships.

Laune Rangers welcome Timmy Fleming back to his home club, and look forward to the Senior season ahead under his stewardship.

Timmy replaces Joe Hayes, who decided to step down following the final game of the season – the O’Sullivan Cup win against Milltown/Castlemaine on November 5th.

Laune Rangers GAA would like to thank Joe for the unwavering dedication that he gave to the role for the past two years, during which time he guided the team to an Intermediate Championship Semi Final.

We also thank his management team of William Byrne, John O’Dwyer, Patsy Joy for their efforts and assistance to Joe.”