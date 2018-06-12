Launch of Tidy Towns in Killarney

Cleaning Up…Ready to Celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the National Tidy Town, first held in 1958 to honour the tidiest towns and villages in Ireland. Killarney town has been at the forefront with dedicated volunteers, down through the years. Getting in the mood on New Years Day were, Kate O’Leary, Johnny Maguire, Emer Corridan, Andrew Joy, Annmarie O’Shea-Kennelly, Julie McGowan, Yvonne Quill, Kathleen Foley, Michael Moynihan, Paul Purcell, Cllr Michael Gleeson, Cllr John Joe Culloty.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan
In Killarney last evening work came to a halt on a massive clean-up of the town for the launch of this year’s Tidy Towns competition.
The Killarney Looking Good volunteers are aiming for top marks in this year’s competition, judging for which will take place shortly.
Sean Hurley reports.
http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JUDGING12.mp3