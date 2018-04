A new website has been launched by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, providing free public access to information on thousands of historic wrecks in Irish waters; Dingle historian Pat Nelligan spoke to Treasa Murphy about some of the wrecks of the Dingle coast.

Link to the website – https://dahg.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=89e50518e5f4437abfa6284ff39fd640