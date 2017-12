The Kerry Pro-life campaign will be launched this evening.

The campaign unveiling will take place in the Rose Hotel in Tralee at 7:30 PM.

The Joint Committee on the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution are continuing their hearings at present, and a recommendation is expected later this month.

The campaign will be chaired by Fianna Fáil councillor John Joe Culloty, and former UCD Students Union President Katie Ascough will be a guest speaker on the night.