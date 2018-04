Two tourists have been killed following an accident involving a pony trap at the Gap of Dunloe.

The alarm was raised at around 2 o’clock this afternoon.

Kerry Mountain Rescue are currently at the scene to assist in the recovery effort.

South Kerry Coroner Aisling O’Sullivan and Garda Forensic Teams are also on-site.

Killarney Superintendent Flor Murphy has described the accident as ‘tragic’.

From the Gap of Dunloe Radio Kerry’s Jerry O’Sullivan now brings us the very latest: