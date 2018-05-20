Late Points Sink Kerry In Joe McDonagh Cup

3 late points has seen Kerry go down to Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

The Kingdom went down 2-12 to 0-5 in Tralee as Allan Devine had the final 3 decisive scores of the game.

It was the 8th minute before the first score of the game arrived, with Westmeath going in front courtesy of a point. Kerry had the next 3 scores to move ahead by 2 come the 13th minute. Westmeath halved that deficit before a 16th minute goal put gave them the lead once more http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/1goal.mp3





Padraig Boyle’s 27th minute point drew the Kingdom level at 0-6 to 1-3. Two quick points put Westmeath in control and they were soon 3 to the good. Shane Conway put over back to back points for the Kingdom to reduce the deficit to the minimum entering the closing minute of the half. Added on time saw Westmeath double their advantage and they led at the short whistle by 1-7 to 0-8.

Upon the resumption, Padraig Boyle’s point meant Kerry were only down by 1. The Kingdom were level by the 45 minute mark as Westmeath’s shooting let them down at the other end. Daithi Griffin had Kerry in front by the minimum in the 51st minute. The Kingdom then went 2 up through a Jack Goulding sideline cut but a goal soon afterwards meant they fell behind http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/westgoal.mp3

Barry O’Mahony pointed Kerry level once more in the 53rd minute at 0-13 to 2-7. The sides swapped points and it was all square 10 minutes from time. Kerry spurned a couple of goal chances and the tie remained level. After Jordan Conway edged Kerry in front Westmeath replied and it was 0-15 to 2-9. In the first minute of added on time Kerry’s Bryan Murphy picked up his second yellow and Westmeath put over the resultant free. They then doubled their advantage and quickly put three between the teams, bringing the scoring to a close.

Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/postfintan.mp3