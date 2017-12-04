Late Night Buses: Will They Help Solve Rural Isolation? – December 4th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Fine Gael is proposing the year-long pilot scheme, which would see the addition of later departure times on 38 existing routes in 15 counties, including 15 in Kerry. Carmel Walsh of Local Link Kerry, which will operate the scheme, and Ger Counihan, chair of the Kerry Vintners’ Federation spoke to Jerry.

