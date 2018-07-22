Late Goal Keeps Kerry Alive In All-Ireland Series

A 74th minute goal has kept the Kerry season alive as they face into the final round of matches in the Super 8s. A 1-17 all draw against Monaghan means Kerry could now sneak into the last four in two weeks’ time. To do so Kerry must beat Kildare and need Galway to defeat Monaghan. Then it would come down to scoring difference.

There were 2 surprise changes to the Kerry team pre match, with Shane Murphy and James O’Donoghue dropped & replaced by Brian Kelly and Kieran Donaghy. There was an even more dramatic start to the match as Monaghan goaled after 82 seconds; a long ball in found the unmarked Conor McManus, who turned, composed himself and netted. The same player pointed after 4 minutes as Monaghan went 4 ahead. Sean O’Shea opened the Kerry scoring with a 6th minute point. Monaghan continued to dominate but wayward shooting meant they failed to capitalise on their possession.

10 minutes in Sean O’Shea doubled the Kerry total, reducing the gap to two. The next point belonged to Monaghan, on 13 minutes, but again the Kingdom replied through O’Shea. Monaghan had the next two points to go 4. Kerry continued to be second best while both sides were guilty of some bad wides. Sean O’Shea was the sole Kerry scorer in the opening 20 minutes; after which Kerry trailed by 1-5 to 0-4. 2 points apiece later and the gap remained at 4 seven minutes from half time. Two quick points from O’Shea and David Clifford brought it back to a 2 point game by the half hour mark.

After Monaghan pointed Sean O’Shea had his 7th score of the day and it was a 2 point deficit once more; 2 minutes from half-time. A second placed kick of the day from Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan put them 3 to the good once more. Team-mate Ciaran McManus pushed his individual tally to 1-5 to put his side four in front. A further point by either side saw Monaghan reach the short whistle ahead by 1-11 to 0-10.





It was a much better start to the second half by the Kingdom. A Sean O’Shea free got the second half scoring underway as Kerry moved within 3 points of their hosts. The gap was two after a fantastic run and point from Tom O’Sullivan. Monaghan keeper Rory Beggan was unable to replicate his scores of the first half as he failed with two free kicks. David Moran put over a third successive Kerry point, and ten minutes into the second period the Kingdom were down by just one.

Ciaran McManus broke the Kerry run to double the Monaghan advantage and the same played stretched the gap to 3 at 1-13 to 0-13 with 19 minutes to go. Monaghan, who gradually took over, went 4 in front as the final quarter of an hour approached. A Paul Murphy point made it a one score game but Monaghan went up the other end and increased their advantage to 4 again. It was 1-15 to 0-14 with 12 minutes remaining. Monaghan led by 5 with ten minutes to go but points from Clifford sand O’Brien saw Kerry trail by 3 with 5 minutes to go.

The longer the game went on the more it looked like Kerry would need a goal. So it proved as the game entered 5 minutes of added on time with the Kingdom down by 1-17 to 0-17. In the 74th minute that goal arrived, David Clifford the hero as the Kingdom grabbed a share of the spoils

David Cliffords Goal http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/clifford-goal.mp3