Large sum of cash and jewellery taken in Tralee burglary

By
radiokerrynews
-

Gardaí in Tralee are investigating two burglaries at houses in the town – including one in which a substantial amount of cash was taken.

In one incident, a home in the Beenoskee area was broken into, with a substantial amount of cash and jewellery taken.

The second incident occurred some time between Sunday the 6th and Tuesday the 10th of May, when a house in the Lislose area of the town was entered and ransacked.

It’s not yet known what property was taken in this break-in, or whether or not the two burglaries are connected.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicous in the vicinity of either of the incidents, is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR