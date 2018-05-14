Large sum of cash and jewellery taken in Tralee burglary

Gardaí in Tralee are investigating two burglaries at houses in the town – including one in which a substantial amount of cash was taken.

In one incident, a home in the Beenoskee area was broken into, with a substantial amount of cash and jewellery taken.

The second incident occurred some time between Sunday the 6th and Tuesday the 10th of May, when a house in the Lislose area of the town was entered and ransacked.

It’s not yet known what property was taken in this break-in, or whether or not the two burglaries are connected.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicous in the vicinity of either of the incidents, is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station.