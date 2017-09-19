Large crowds turn out to welcome four-in-a-row minor champions

Large crowds turned out in Fitzgerald Stadium last night to welcome the 4 in a row All Ireland winning Kerry Minor Team.

The players and management team were introduced to the Kingdom supporters outside the stadium, just over 24 hours after their final victory.

Speaking on Terrace Talk from the celebrations, team manager Peter Keane was asked what was the nicest part of the victory:

The Kerry minor team then departed Killarney and continued the celebrations in Fossa, the home club of captain David Clifford.

The two-time All-Ireland minor winner says it was a special feeling to be welcomed home by those closest to him: