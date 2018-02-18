Large crowds gather at public protest against oyster farms in Rossbeigh, Glenbeigh, and Dooks

Large crowds gathered on Rossbeigh beach this afternoon at a public protest against oyster farm developments in the Rossbeigh, Glenbeigh and Dooks area.

The ‘Save This Beach’ group who organized today’s protest believe these areas – the subject of up to eight oyster farm applications – should be protected from industrial aquaculture.

The group is objecting due to designations of Special Area of Conservation, under the EU Habitats Directive of 1992 in the areas concerned.

The public has until February 28th to make their observations.