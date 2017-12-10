Large crowds gather in Glenbeigh to welcome home Dan Tim O’Sullivan following serious illness in London

Large crowds have turned out in Glenbeigh to welcome home Dan Tim O’Sullivan following a serious illness in London.

The former Kerry person of the year took ill in June of this year and has spent months in hospital up until recently.

Mr O’Sullivan is one of London’s largest employers through is labour hire and construction firm and earlier in the year was awarded Employer of the year in The Irish World newspaper awards.

Danny Tim O Sullivan was born in Gleesk, Kells, and grew up on a small farm before immigrating to London in the early seventies at the age of sixteen.

Fianna Fail Councillor Michael Cahill was among the huge crowd in attendance at the Red Fox Inn outside Glenbeigh this afternoon: